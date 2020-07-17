Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enquest in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enquest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enquest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Enquest stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Enquest has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

