ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €8.50 ($9.55) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.60 ($14.16) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.04) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.56 ($11.86).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €8.90 ($9.99) on Wednesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of €14.59 ($16.40). The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.