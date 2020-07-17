Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,779.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.