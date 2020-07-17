Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

