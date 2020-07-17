Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 4.1%

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.62, 22,044,271 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,051,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,080,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 105,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.