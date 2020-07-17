Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Up 20%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,098,325 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 603,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

