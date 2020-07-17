Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Innovative Solutions & Support (NYSE:ISSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endava and Innovative Solutions & Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 4 3 0 2.43 Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and Innovative Solutions & Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $374.45 million 7.26 $31.07 million $0.99 51.75 Innovative Solutions & Support $17.57 million 4.85 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Risk & Volatility

Endava has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Innovative Solutions & Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 6.85% 13.83% 8.91% Innovative Solutions & Support 12.14% 6.27% 5.86%

Summary

Endava beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

