Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.79. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7233564 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

