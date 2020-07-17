Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,896,000 after buying an additional 323,334 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $159.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $164.05.

