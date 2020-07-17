Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Davita by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $90.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

