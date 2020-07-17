Empowered Funds LLC Sells 335 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

