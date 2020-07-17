Empowered Funds LLC Sells 310 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $351.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.47 and its 200 day moving average is $324.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,918,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

