Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 5,479 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $2,270,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,671 shares of company stock worth $3,019,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

