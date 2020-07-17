Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $475.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

