Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

