Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

