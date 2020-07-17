Empowered Funds LLC Invests $980,000 in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

