Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,638,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,083 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 291.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.