Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

