Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 7,382 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

ODFL stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $100.10 and a 1-year high of $183.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

