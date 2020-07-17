Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $47.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.