Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 2,337 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.75.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $552.01 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

