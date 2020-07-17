Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on September 10th

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Eli Lilly And Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Eli Lilly And Co has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.