Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,060 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
NYSE:ESI opened at $11.09 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
