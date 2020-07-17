Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,060 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

NYSE:ESI opened at $11.09 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

