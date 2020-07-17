Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.43 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $141.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

