Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERI. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,145,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 431,027 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

