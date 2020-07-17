Efrain Rivera Sells 18,998 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 18,998 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $1,392,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

