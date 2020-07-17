EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $396,390.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.01877939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001148 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

