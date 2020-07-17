EDRCoin (EDRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $17,335.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

