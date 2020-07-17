Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.09), 163,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 70,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.95.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

