Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Trading Up 0.4%

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.11), approximately 93,047 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.75 ($2.10).

The firm has a market cap of $161.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1,720.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.29.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

