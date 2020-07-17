Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of ECHO opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

