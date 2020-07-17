Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.
Shares of ECHO opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
