Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Eaton Vance has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NYSE:EV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

