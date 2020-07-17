Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $93.40 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.