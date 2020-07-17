Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.32.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.