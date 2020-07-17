e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,683,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,150 shares of company stock worth $9,511,730. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

