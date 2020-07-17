e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,683,598.56 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,683,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tarang Amin sold 70,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,400,598.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tarang Amin sold 45,512 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $863,362.64.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,614 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $82,867.44.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tarang Amin sold 57,148 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $1,020,091.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 34,134 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $614,070.66.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40.

On Friday, May 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

