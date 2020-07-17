DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXPE. Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

