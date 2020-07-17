DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.42, 3,929,286 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,117,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,180,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

