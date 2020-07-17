Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 7.8%

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.56, approximately 11,622,326 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 15,567,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Draftkings alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.