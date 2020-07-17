Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.