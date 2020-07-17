Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
DEI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
