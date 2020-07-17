Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domtar in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of UFS opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 199.53. Domtar has a 12-month low of C$25.29 and a 12-month high of C$56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

