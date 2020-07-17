Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.23.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.55.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.