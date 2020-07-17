Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells $1,952,485.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

