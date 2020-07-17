Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 71.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $12.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.
DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.55.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
