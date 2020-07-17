Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 71.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $12.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.55.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

