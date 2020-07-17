Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.21 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

