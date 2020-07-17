Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading 6% Higher

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.35, 3,756,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,664,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

