Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $21.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 42,466,300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

