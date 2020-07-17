Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.