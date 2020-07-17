DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $8.18 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $488,516.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $45.11 or 0.00493829 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.01887688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 181,374 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

